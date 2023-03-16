Teen gets 10 years in prison for armed robbery in Cobb

Ezra Dangelo Ford pleaded guilty Thursday to armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt accepted a negotiated plea and sentenced the 19-year-old to 10 years in prison followed by five years on probation.

“Life’s not over. You’re a young man. You decide what kind of person you want to be,” Marbutt told Ford in court.