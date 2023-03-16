Teen gets 10 years in prison for armed robbery in Cobb

A teenager was sentenced to a decade in prison for his involvement in a 2021 armed robbery in Cobb County, officials announced.
Ezra Dangelo Ford pleaded guilty Thursday to armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt accepted a negotiated plea and sentenced the 19-year-old to 10 years in prison followed by five years on probation.
“Life’s not over. You’re a young man. You decide what kind of person you want to be,” Marbutt told Ford in court.
In April 2021, the victim called 911 to report that he had been robbed at Lamplighter Village apartments, Cobb district attorney’s office spokeswoman Kayla Willis said. The victim and Ford had agreed to meet up and hang out, but when the victim arrived, Ford got out of a white vehicle and pulled out a gun.
Ford pointed the gun at the victim and took his backpack filled with personal items, Willis said. He then left the scene in the same white vehicle.
The victim identified Ford out of a lineup, officials said.
