Teen arrested while in class at DeKalb high school, accused of armed robbery

Nicholas Samuel Nutall was initially only facing a charge of armed robbery in the Oct. 22 incident, but now also faces charges of carrying a weapon within school safety zones, possession of a concealed weapon without a license and possession of a revolver by a person underage, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. At the time of his arrest at Miller Grove High School, Nutall was found with a loaded handgun inside a shoulder bag, Williams said.

An arrest warrant for the Lithonia teenager was obtained after he allegedly attacked and robbed a minor along Strathmoor Manor Circle, according to Williams. Authorities said Nutall took out his silver revolver with the intent of taking an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from the victim.