Teen arrested less than 8 hours after fatal domestic-related shooting in Clayton

Both the Clayton County sheriff’s office and police department responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an unresponsive man shot in a vehicle on Jesters Lake Drive. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Melvin Harris of Decatur. He was located and taken into custody without incident less than eight hours after the shooting, authorities said.