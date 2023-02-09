BreakingNews
GBI, activist’s family react to Atlanta police department training center footage
Teen arrested less than 8 hours after fatal domestic-related shooting in Clayton

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A teenager accused of shooting a man to death in Clayton County was arrested Thursday morning, authorities said.

Both the Clayton County sheriff’s office and police department responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an unresponsive man shot in a vehicle on Jesters Lake Drive. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Melvin Harris of Decatur. He was located and taken into custody without incident less than eight hours after the shooting, authorities said.

Harris was booked into the Clayton County Jail and is facing charges of malice murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police said the shooting occurred following a domestic incident, without elaborating. An investigation is ongoing.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

