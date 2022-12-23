Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery

Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and booked into the Troup County Jail. He is facing one count each of murder and aggravated assault in the June 24 incident that killed Laquan Dewberry, according to LaGrange police.

Officers were called to Mason’s World, a restaurant along Hogansville Road, and a car wash along Vernon Street regarding multiple people shot. A teenage gathering at the restaurant ended in gunfire after an altercation broke out between two groups, police said.