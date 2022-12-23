ajc logo
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
2 other teens were shot during June gathering

A teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in a shooting at a LaGrange restaurant, police said.

Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and booked into the Troup County Jail. He is facing one count each of murder and aggravated assault in the June 24 incident that killed Laquan Dewberry, according to LaGrange police.

Officers were called to Mason’s World, a restaurant along Hogansville Road, and a car wash along Vernon Street regarding multiple people shot. A teenage gathering at the restaurant ended in gunfire after an altercation broke out between two groups, police said.

Dewberry and another 16-year-old were found nearly two miles from the shooting scene near the car wash. Dewberry had been shot in the upper torso, while the other teen had been shot in the leg, police said.

Both were taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where Dewberry died. The other victim was eventually released.

At Mason’s World, officers said they found a third teen who had been shot. The 17-year-old was taken to the same hospital and her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not say how many teenagers were in attendance at the gathering or what the altercation was about.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat
