Teen arrested, accused of choking, shooting at ex-girlfriend in Morrow

A woman was choked and then shot at while driving away from a domestic incident Sunday in Morrow, police records show.
Now her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend is being held in the Clayton County Jail.
Ameer Sayid Daniels was arrested Monday by the Clayton sheriff’s office and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault by strangulation. He was located along Bell Avenue in Atlanta inside an apartment, the sheriff’s office said.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, the 17-year-old victim went to Daniels’ home in the Woodstone Terrace apartment complex and “got into a heated argument” that turned physical, an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states.
According to the report, Daniels began to choke the victim and stated, “I’ll kill this (expletive)!” When he let go, the woman walked out of the apartment and got into her car.
She was about to turn into the street when she heard a gunshot and felt something strike the back of her vehicle, the report details. The woman immediately stopped her car and turned around to see from where the gunshot had come.
Standing on the front steps of his apartment, Daniels was holding a semi-automatic handgun and pointing it in her direction, the victim told police in the report.
Daniels then turned around and ran into the wood line, where the victim lost sight of him.
A resident of the complex told authorities that she overheard Daniels and the victim arguing and then heard a loud noise outside, but she did not witness Daniels choking or shooting at the victim, according to the report.
Red marks and bruising were seen on the victim’s neck, the officer wrote in the report. A projectile was recovered from inside the trunk of the victim’s vehicle.
