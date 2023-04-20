Teen arrested, accused of choking, shooting at ex-girlfriend in Morrow

She was about to turn into the street when she heard a gunshot and felt something strike the back of her vehicle, the report details. The woman immediately stopped her car and turned around to see from where the gunshot had come.

Standing on the front steps of his apartment, Daniels was holding a semi-automatic handgun and pointing it in her direction, the victim told police in the report.

Daniels then turned around and ran into the wood line, where the victim lost sight of him.

A resident of the complex told authorities that she overheard Daniels and the victim arguing and then heard a loud noise outside, but she did not witness Daniels choking or shooting at the victim, according to the report.

Red marks and bruising were seen on the victim’s neck, the officer wrote in the report. A projectile was recovered from inside the trunk of the victim’s vehicle.