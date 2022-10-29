Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High

An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Gwinnett County student near campus was charged Friday, police said.
Brendon Young of Lawrenceville is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said. Authorities are now working to track down Young and bring him into custody.
The victim, who was a student at Norcross High School, had just left the campus around noon on Wednesday, during school hours, and was on Technology Parkway when he was shot at least once, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died hours later.
Henderson’s mother, Kimberly Parks, told Channel 2 Action News that someone lured him to fight someone when he was shot. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, but Valle confirmed the incident was isolated and did not put any students or staff under any threat.
Hours after the shooting, Gwinnett County Superintendent Calvin Watts called for the community to come together to find solutions to violence.
“The gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable. It needs to stop,” Watts said. “This violence is entering our schools from the larger community, and we need to respond together.”
A family friend set up a GoFundMe campaign for funeral expenses.
“I’m deeply crushed,” Parks told the news station. “I’m angry that his life had to be ended so short and so soon. But I cherish all 17 years I had with him. He was my baby.”
Anyone with information leading to Young’s arrest is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
