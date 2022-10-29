Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High

“The gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable. It needs to stop,” Watts said. “This violence is entering our schools from the larger community, and we need to respond together.”

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

A family friend set up a GoFundMe campaign for funeral expenses.

“I’m deeply crushed,” Parks told the news station. “I’m angry that his life had to be ended so short and so soon. But I cherish all 17 years I had with him. He was my baby.”

Anyone with information leading to Young’s arrest is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.