Sword-wielding man threatened an Austell family at their home, police say

Police had been warned of Wiley’s sword and drew their weapons as a precaution, the report states. Wiley was attempting to enter the Jeep when an officer began ordering him to exit the garage, but he did not comply.

Wiley then allegedly walked back into the home, and a second officer blocked Wiley’s car to prevent him from leaving. Officers followed Wiley inside and he was arrested soon after.

While on their way to the jail, Wiley allegedly threatened one of the officers as well, telling him that “since he touched the sword he was going to die and there’s nothing that he could do to help him,” according to the incident report.

Wiley was charged with one count of burglary, two counts of terroristic threats and one count of trespassing. Officers also discovered a shotgun, two handguns, a rifle, a sword, two knives and four marijuana gummies in his vehicle, according to the report.

Officers also noted what they characterized as bizarre comments Wiley made.

“Throughout the entire transport Mr. Wiley was talking nonsense like: ‘I can see the white lights’ and ‘I was trying to save them,’” reads the incident report.

Wiley’s Jeep was moved out of the garage and impounded. Wiley has been in the Cobb County Jail without bond since April 15.