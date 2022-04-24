ajc logo
Sword-wielding man threatened an Austell family at their home, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
48 minutes ago

An alleged sword-wielding man is accused of entering an Austell home and threatening the residents, asking them if they were ready to die, police said.

Brian Wiley, 39, parked his black Jeep in the garage of a home in the 3500 block of Perry Point in Austell earlier this month, according to police. The homeowner initially believed Wiley was with a landscaper’s crew.

After walking out of his home and asking Wiley what he was doing, Wiley responded by asking the homeowner “if he was ready to die while pulling out a sword from the sheath,” according to an incident report provided by the Austell Police Department. The victim walked back into his home — as Wiley followed — and had his wife and kids exit the residence.

The homeowner’s wife then called police as their neighbor became involved, the incident report states. The homeowner and the neighbor were attempting to convince Wiley to leave.

When police arrived, people outside the residence were pointing to the garage, according to the report. Police then found Wiley standing next to the driver’s side of his black Jeep.

Police had been warned of Wiley’s sword and drew their weapons as a precaution, the report states. Wiley was attempting to enter the Jeep when an officer began ordering him to exit the garage, but he did not comply.

Wiley then allegedly walked back into the home, and a second officer blocked Wiley’s car to prevent him from leaving. Officers followed Wiley inside and he was arrested soon after.

While on their way to the jail, Wiley allegedly threatened one of the officers as well, telling him that “since he touched the sword he was going to die and there’s nothing that he could do to help him,” according to the incident report.

Wiley was charged with one count of burglary, two counts of terroristic threats and one count of trespassing. Officers also discovered a shotgun, two handguns, a rifle, a sword, two knives and four marijuana gummies in his vehicle, according to the report.

Officers also noted what they characterized as bizarre comments Wiley made.

“Throughout the entire transport Mr. Wiley was talking nonsense like: ‘I can see the white lights’ and ‘I was trying to save them,’” reads the incident report.

Wiley’s Jeep was moved out of the garage and impounded. Wiley has been in the Cobb County Jail without bond since April 15.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

