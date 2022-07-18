Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site

The victim told authorities that she and Harris began kissing in a bedroom and eventually went to the basement to play pool. Harris then began forcing himself on her, the report states.

“She was telling him no and to stop,” the incident report states.

The woman attempted to go upstairs, but she told officers that Harris strangled her with a cord and “beat her with what she believed was a brick-like object,” according to the report.

That’s when he raped her, she told officers.

According to the report, the victim then told Harris that she wanted to get her things and Harris proceeded to go upstairs. She then crawled out of the basement door and went to the neighbor’s home, where officers found her about 6:20 a.m., the report states.

Harris was located hours later when a Freightliner Boom truck was reported stolen from a business about two miles from his Suwanee home, another incident report states. The truck’s owner told officers he parked the vehicle near an office building about 7:10 a.m. and left the keys inside. By 8:30 a.m., the truck was gone.

The vehicle was tracked by GPS and found at an Amazon facility, with Harris still inside, the report states. He told responding officers he stole the truck, according to the report.

He was taken into custody and additionally charged with felony theft by taking.