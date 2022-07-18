ajc logo
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site

Brian Keith Harris is accused of raping a woman July 9 in Forsyth County. He is charged with rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Suspect arrested near crime scene in stolen truck, officials say

After escaping her alleged attacker’s Suwanee home, police said a crying woman banged on the front door of a stranger’s house in the early hours of July 9.

“The female was crying uncontrollably stating she had been raped and abused by the man next door. The female pointed to the house to her right, just down the hill,” a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained Monday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states.

The woman’s alleged attacker, 52-year-old Brian Keith Harris, is charged with rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The two met on a dating site and the 48-year-old woman told officers that Harris went to the club where she works prior to the incident. Police did not say how long the two had known each other.

After leaving the club, Harris drove the victim and another man to his home in the 5000 block of Wiltshire Lane, the report reveals. The white Acura was still parked in the driveway by the time officers got to the scene, according to the report.

The victim told authorities that she and Harris began kissing in a bedroom and eventually went to the basement to play pool. Harris then began forcing himself on her, the report states.

“She was telling him no and to stop,” the incident report states.

The woman attempted to go upstairs, but she told officers that Harris strangled her with a cord and “beat her with what she believed was a brick-like object,” according to the report.

That’s when he raped her, she told officers.

According to the report, the victim then told Harris that she wanted to get her things and Harris proceeded to go upstairs. She then crawled out of the basement door and went to the neighbor’s home, where officers found her about 6:20 a.m., the report states.

Harris was located hours later when a Freightliner Boom truck was reported stolen from a business about two miles from his Suwanee home, another incident report states. The truck’s owner told officers he parked the vehicle near an office building about 7:10 a.m. and left the keys inside. By 8:30 a.m., the truck was gone.

The vehicle was tracked by GPS and found at an Amazon facility, with Harris still inside, the report states. He told responding officers he stole the truck, according to the report.

He was taken into custody and additionally charged with felony theft by taking.

