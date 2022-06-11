Suspects sought in overnight liquor store burglary in Forest Park

Forest Park police are trying to catch three burglars who broke into a liquor store and stole an ATM early Friday morning.
Department officials released surveillance photos and videos of the break-in at the Holiday Bottle Shop in the 700 block of Morrow Road.
The footage showed the three men, who wore masks and hoodies concealing their faces, pull up to the store in a blue Chevy Malibu just before 4 a.m., police said in a news release.
Two of them used crow bars to pry open the front doors, then all three rushed in. Moments later, two of the suspects came out carrying the ATM, which they loaded into the backseat of the sedan. The third man ran out carrying several bottles of Don Julio liquor, police said.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. Anyone who recognizes the men or their getaway car is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the department’s criminal investigations unit at 404-608-2366.
Tipsters can also provide information anonymously.
