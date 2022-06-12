BreakingNews
Former U.S. Attorney Pak to testify at Monday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing
ajc logo
X

Suspect sought in fatal quadruple shooting at DeKalb mall eatery

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help with identifying this man. He is accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring three others Friday night at a South DeKalb mall restaurant.

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County police are asking the public for help with identifying this man. He is accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring three others Friday night at a South DeKalb mall restaurant.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

DeKalb County police need help identifying a man who they say shot four men, killing one of them, at a shopping mall eatery Friday night.

Police were called to Fletcher’s Place, a restaurant at the Gallery at South DeKalb shortly before 11:30 p.m. after an argument over a woman escalated into gunfire, police said. Four men had been shot. One of them, 48-year-old Daletavios McGuire, died the following day.

The three others — Damon Davis, 37; Octavious Maddox, 38; and Draviounte Towns, 27 — were critically injured. Police did not immediately provide an update Sunday on the surviving victims’ conditions.

A customer got into an argument with an employee or another patron and began shooting, investigators told Channel 2 Action News. The shooting may have spilled into the parking lot, as several cars in were riddled with bullet holes, the news station reported.

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County police are asking the public for help with identifying this man. He is accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring three others Friday night at a South DeKalb mall restaurant.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help with identifying this man. He is accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring three others Friday night at a South DeKalb mall restaurant.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County police are asking the public for help with identifying this man. He is accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring three others Friday night at a South DeKalb mall restaurant.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

By Sunday late afternoon, investigators had zeroed in on a man seen on surveillance footage wearing a fluorescent emergency vest and what appeared to be a straw sun hat, jeans and utility boots. Police released photos of the man, who they described as being in his 30s or 40s and bald with possible facial hair on his chin.

Explore4 victims ID’d in fatal shooting at restaurant in DeKalb mall

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s homicide and assault unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Former U.S. Attorney Pak to testify at Monday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing58m ago
Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died
1h ago
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor
12m ago
Opinion: Abrams vows $50,000 pay for teachers. Will it pay off for her?
1h ago
Opinion: Abrams vows $50,000 pay for teachers. Will it pay off for her?
1h ago
Duvall homers twice, Braves beat Bucs for 11th straight win
1h ago
The Latest
Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died
1h ago
GBI: Suspect accused of shooting Gwinnett deputy remains in critical condition
5h ago
GBI investigating Cobb County police shooting that left man dead
6h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top