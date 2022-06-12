Suspect sought in fatal quadruple shooting at DeKalb mall eatery

DeKalb County police need help identifying a man who they say shot four men, killing one of them, at a shopping mall eatery Friday night.
Police were called to Fletcher’s Place, a restaurant at the Gallery at South DeKalb shortly before 11:30 p.m. after an argument over a woman escalated into gunfire, police said. Four men had been shot. One of them, 48-year-old Daletavios McGuire, died the following day.
The three others — Damon Davis, 37; Octavious Maddox, 38; and Draviounte Towns, 27 — were critically injured. Police did not immediately provide an update Sunday on the surviving victims’ conditions.
A customer got into an argument with an employee or another patron and began shooting, investigators told Channel 2 Action News. The shooting may have spilled into the parking lot, as several cars in were riddled with bullet holes, the news station reported.
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
By Sunday late afternoon, investigators had zeroed in on a man seen on surveillance footage wearing a fluorescent emergency vest and what appeared to be a straw sun hat, jeans and utility boots. Police released photos of the man, who they described as being in his 30s or 40s and bald with possible facial hair on his chin.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s homicide and assault unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
About the Author