Suspect sought in fatal quadruple shooting at DeKalb mall eatery

Police were called to Fletcher’s Place, a restaurant at the Gallery at South DeKalb shortly before 11:30 p.m. after an argument over a woman escalated into gunfire, police said. Four men had been shot. One of them, 48-year-old Daletavios McGuire, died the following day.

The three others — Damon Davis, 37; Octavious Maddox, 38; and Draviounte Towns, 27 — were critically injured. Police did not immediately provide an update Sunday on the surviving victims’ conditions.