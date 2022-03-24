ajc logo
Suspect shot dead in Banks County involving deputies, GBI investigating

Banks County deputies were involved in a shooting that left a suspect dead Wednesday.

Banks County deputies were involved in a shooting that left a suspect dead Wednesday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

The GBI is investigating after a suspect was killed Wednesday in a shooting that involved a Banks County deputy, authorities said.

According to a sheriff’s office statement, the shooting happened at a residence in the county. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Sheriff’s office officials said they requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.

The department has yet to release details on the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

