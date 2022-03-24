Suspect shot dead in Banks County involving deputies, GBI investigating

The GBI is investigating after a suspect was killed Wednesday in a shooting that involved a Banks County deputy, authorities said.
According to a sheriff’s office statement, the shooting happened at a residence in the county. No deputies were injured in the shooting.
Sheriff’s office officials said they requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.
The department has yet to release details on the incident.
