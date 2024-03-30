Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Walmart on reports of a shooting. The suspect had already fled the scene by the time police arrived, and his vehicle was located abandoned nearby, officials said.

“The shooting incident was not an active-shooter situation, nor is it believed to be random,” police stated.

Antavius Holton, 19, of Riverdale, was shot during the incident and later died. A stray bullet struck a 9-year-old girl. Her injuries were determined to not be life-threatening, authorities confirmed.

“It’s horrible any time anybody gets shot, but especially a juvenile and a young juvenile,” police Chief Scott Gray told reporters from the scene.

A 19-year-old identified as Sandra Romero-Nunez was taken to the Fayette County Jail. Police said arrest warrants for party to a crime for the offenses of murder and aggravated assault are pending. Romero-Nunez’s role in the shooting was not provided.

Anyone with information about Jelks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4357.

