X
Dark Mode Toggle

Suspect indicted in shooting death of Gwinnett corrections officer

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 35 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County grand jury this week indicted the man accused of killing a Gwinnett County corrections officer, who had arrived early for his shift, court documents showed.

Yahya Ali Abdulkadir, 23, of Dacula was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, his indictment states. Investigators believe he killed Scott Riner on Dec. 13 in the parking lot of the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Correctional Complex.

Riner, a senior corrections officer, had arrived about 40 minutes early for work when he was gunned down and left to die beside his parked truck, according to police. He was 59.

After the shooting, investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect in the parking lot where Riner was killed. After the shooting, investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect but said there were no known witnesses.

Explore‘His spirit is with us’: Slain Gwinnett corrections officer remembered

Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia and booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remained Thursday, held without bond. Investigators have not released a motive.

Hundreds packed the sanctuary of Lawrenceville’s North Metro Baptist Church for Riner’s funeral.

“The irony of it is, the young man who took his life would be the very kind of young man that Scott would try to help,” Pastor Frank Cox said during the service.

Riner was a married grandfather and father of two.

“A hundred years from now,” Riner once wrote on Facebook, “it won’t matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in or the kind of truck I drove. But the world will be a better place because I was important in the lives of my two kids.”

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House passes $32.5 billion mid-year budget with property tax break
1h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in north Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Delta Amex cardholders now get discount on mileage award flights
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Delta Amex cardholders now get discount on mileage award flights
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Many Georgia Republicans want no part of Trump’s comeback
7h ago
The Latest

Cops: Fight between 2 women leads to shooting outside apartments near Edgewood
1h ago
Pregnant woman in critical condition after being shot at troubled DeKalb condos
2h ago
6 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2022
2h ago
Featured

Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
4h ago
Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top