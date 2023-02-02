Suspect indicted in shooting death of Gwinnett corrections officer

Yahya Ali Abdulkadir, 23, of Dacula was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, his indictment states. Investigators believe he killed Scott Riner on Dec. 13 in the parking lot of the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Correctional Complex.

Riner, a senior corrections officer, had arrived about 40 minutes early for work when he was gunned down and left to die beside his parked truck, according to police. He was 59.