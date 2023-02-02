Suspect indicted in shooting death of Gwinnett corrections officer

The Gwinnett County grand jury this week indicted the man accused of killing a Gwinnett County corrections officer, who had arrived early for his shift, court documents showed.
Yahya Ali Abdulkadir, 23, of Dacula was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, his indictment states. Investigators believe he killed Scott Riner on Dec. 13 in the parking lot of the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Correctional Complex.
Riner, a senior corrections officer, had arrived about 40 minutes early for work when he was gunned down and left to die beside his parked truck, according to police. He was 59.
After the shooting, investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect in the parking lot where Riner was killed. After the shooting, investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect but said there were no known witnesses.
Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia and booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remained Thursday, held without bond. Investigators have not released a motive.
Hundreds packed the sanctuary of Lawrenceville’s North Metro Baptist Church for Riner’s funeral.
“The irony of it is, the young man who took his life would be the very kind of young man that Scott would try to help,” Pastor Frank Cox said during the service.
Riner was a married grandfather and father of two.
“A hundred years from now,” Riner once wrote on Facebook, “it won’t matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in or the kind of truck I drove. But the world will be a better place because I was important in the lives of my two kids.”
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com