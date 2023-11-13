Suspect in Gwinnett double shooting now faces murder charge after man’s death

Terrance Alonzo Washington, 43, was arrested Wednesday in Warner Robins on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking, officials said. Charges of felony murder and malice murder were added Monday.

On Nov. 7, Gwinnett police were called to a home on Dayspring Trace in unincorporated Lawrenceville. It was about 10:30 p.m. when officers arrived and heard gunshots coming from the driveway, according to authorities. They then saw a man speed away while the victims lay in the driveway with life-threatening injuries.

Both victims, a 44-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were rushed to a hospital. The son, identified as Daqwayvious Kleckley, died Friday. The woman, whose name was not released, remains in the hospital.

Police have not said what sparked the shooting but have said it was domestic in nature. Washington had a previous relationship with the woman, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.