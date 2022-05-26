Suspect in deadly Fayetteville shooting arrested in Douglasville

A man wanted in connection with a deadly Fayetteville shooting was arrested in Douglasville, authorities announced Thursday.
Steven Beacham, 43, is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jabrell Buggs at a home on Forrest Lake Drive on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies were called around 1:50 a.m. about an argument, the release states. When they arrived, they found the Atlanta man lying in the front yard, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators quickly identified Beacham as the suspect, and he was taken into custody a short time later in Douglasville, according to the release. Beacham has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
“This is another example of law enforcement agencies working together to accomplish the goal of keeping our communities safe,” the Douglasville Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
