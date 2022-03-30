Suspect in custody after shooting outside Gwinnett L.A. Fitness injures 1

A man is in custody after a shooting left another man injured outside a gym in Gwinnett County on Tuesday evening, according to police.
The two men, who knew each other, were at an L.A. Fitness on Stone Mountain Freeway near Rockbridge Road when they got into a fight, Gwinnett police said. One of them went to the parking lot, and the other followed. That’s where police said the shooting took place just before 8 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital, but police did not have information on his condition.
The suspect, Timothy Dixon, was arrested, police said. He was taken to the Gwinnett jail and booked on a charge of aggravated assault, according to online records.
Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they heard eight or nine gunshots outside the gym, and when they ran outside, they saw a man who had been shot in the shoulder. The witnesses said they thought the two men had been arguing in the indoor basketball court.
