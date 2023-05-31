Man facing murder charge after 10-week-old dies in Hall County

A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the recent death of a 10-week-old girl in Hall County, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Police in Oakwood, a small city of roughly 5,000 people, arrested the suspect last week on charges of aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.

But on Friday evening, authorities said the infant died from her injuries, leading to the upgraded charge. The baby was identified as Bryana Castellamos Medina by the Hall County coroner.

Details are limited in the case. Police have not publicly identified the suspect, who remains in custody, and his relationship with the child is unclear.

“We are involved with the GBI at this time and still working on the investigation,” Oakwood police Chief Tim Hatch told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email.

Oakwood is located near Gainesville and about 50 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

