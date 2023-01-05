BreakingNews
Suspect arrested in deadly 2021 shooting at Clayton County apartment complex

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and another person injured at a Clayton County apartment complex in 2021, officials announced.

Daniel Allen, 18, is accused of driving to The Life at Pine Grove Apartments on Ga. 85 in October of that year and shooting multiple times into a parked car that was occupied by several people, according to the Clayton sheriff’s office. Donald Adams, 30, was killed while sitting in the front passenger seat. The second victim was seriously wounded after being shot multiple times.

Guns and drugs were found at the crime scene, Clayton police said.

Investigators later identified Allen, who was 17 at the time, as a suspect. He was recently indicted on several charges, including two counts of felony murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office tracked down Allen in Newnan and took him into custody. He is being held at the Clayton County jail.

