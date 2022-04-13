Suspect among 3 injured in shooting at Atlanta park during custody exchange

Three people, including the suspect, were injured in a shooting at an Atlanta park in DeKalb County on Tuesday night, according to police.
Officers were called to DeKalb Memorial Park at 353 Wilkinson Drive around 9:15 p.m. and found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
Investigators believe the woman went to the park to meet with her ex-boyfriend and exchange their two children, the release states. Another man accompanied the woman, but police did not release the nature of their relationship.
After the exchange, the suspect began shooting at the woman’s car, and she and the man who was with her were struck, according to police. That man then returned fire and struck the suspect.
All three were taken to a hospital and were said to be stable. The suspect is charged with aggravated assault.
No identities have been released.
