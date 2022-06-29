Suspect accused of shooting at vehicle during basketball game at Norcross park

Witnesses gave officers a description of the shooter, whose bullets struck the victim’s vehicle. Investigators watched surveillance videos from the park and questioned other “parties of interest.”

But it wasn’t until officers spotted Crocket leaving a room at the Hometowne Studios hotel along Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross that they identified him as the suspected shooter, according to the news release.

Norcross police helped Gwinnett officers take Crocket into custody. Police searched his hotel room and found a gun, three magazine rounds and basketball shoes matching the description of those the suspect wore during the shooting.

Crocket remained jailed Wednesday with no bond set on his most serious charges, online Gwinnett County booking records said.