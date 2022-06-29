Suspect accused of shooting at vehicle during basketball game at Norcross park

A fight broke out during a pickup basketball game early Tuesday and led to a predawn shooting at a Gwinnett County park.
Police arrested the suspected shooter after catching him at an area hotel Tuesday afternoon.
Eddie Crocket, 24, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
A police spokesperson announced the arrest in a news release Wednesday. According to the release, police were called to Best Friend Park in Norcross for reports of a shooting just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. The officers learned that the suspect and victim got into a physical fight on the basketball court during a pickup game.
Crocket began shooting at the victim’s car as the victim was leaving, according to police.
Witnesses gave officers a description of the shooter, whose bullets struck the victim’s vehicle. Investigators watched surveillance videos from the park and questioned other “parties of interest.”
But it wasn’t until officers spotted Crocket leaving a room at the Hometowne Studios hotel along Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross that they identified him as the suspected shooter, according to the news release.
Norcross police helped Gwinnett officers take Crocket into custody. Police searched his hotel room and found a gun, three magazine rounds and basketball shoes matching the description of those the suspect wore during the shooting.
Crocket remained jailed Wednesday with no bond set on his most serious charges, online Gwinnett County booking records said.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
