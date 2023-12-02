SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly cloudy, incoming push of cold air

Drier air is moving in Sunday, but only after early morning storms.

Overnight showers will stick around until about 5 a.m. in metro Atlanta, and then cloudy skies will take over. Temperatures will be mild with morning lows in the high 50s and low 60s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Not much of a difference as the day goes on. The cloud coverage will linger and we’ll only see a high of 68 degrees in the afternoon. Winds of about 10 to 15 mph will subside by the early evening.