SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly cloudy, incoming push of cold air

A man walks with his dog at Piedmont Park on a cold morning, Friday, December 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A man walks with his dog at Piedmont Park on a cold morning, Friday, December 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Drier air is moving in Sunday, but only after early morning storms.

Overnight showers will stick around until about 5 a.m. in metro Atlanta, and then cloudy skies will take over. Temperatures will be mild with morning lows in the high 50s and low 60s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Not much of a difference as the day goes on. The cloud coverage will linger and we’ll only see a high of 68 degrees in the afternoon. Winds of about 10 to 15 mph will subside by the early evening.

“It’s going to be another warm afternoon,” Deon said.

A cold front coupled with drier air will bring back below normal temperatures by mid-week, according to Deon. A high of 63 degrees is projected on Monday, but by Wednesday, metro Atlanta will see a high of 52 degrees.

Sunshine and clearer skies return Monday, giving way to outdoor plans if you’re willing to put up with some of the chilly weather.

