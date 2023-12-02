SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly cloudy, incoming push of cold air

Drier air is moving in Sunday, but only after early morning storms.
Overnight showers will stick around until about 5 a.m. in metro Atlanta, and then cloudy skies will take over. Temperatures will be mild with morning lows in the high 50s and low 60s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Not much of a difference as the day goes on. The cloud coverage will linger and we’ll only see a high of 68 degrees in the afternoon. Winds of about 10 to 15 mph will subside by the early evening.
“It’s going to be another warm afternoon,” Deon said.
A cold front coupled with drier air will bring back below normal temperatures by mid-week, according to Deon. A high of 63 degrees is projected on Monday, but by Wednesday, metro Atlanta will see a high of 52 degrees.
Sunshine and clearer skies return Monday, giving way to outdoor plans if you’re willing to put up with some of the chilly weather.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author