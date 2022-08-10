ajc logo
X

Student’s gun fires on McDonough High campus, prompts lockdowns at 2 schools

Two Henry County schools were placed on lockdown after a gun discharged on campus Wednesday.

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Two Henry County schools were placed on lockdown after a gun discharged on campus Wednesday.

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Two Henry County schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after a student took a gun onto campus and it discharged, officials said.

According to school district spokesman J.D. Hardin, a student at McDonough High School had two guns in his backpack. One accidentally went off when the student dropped the backpack.

No other students or staff members were injured, but the gunshot triggered an immediate “hard lockdown” both at the high school and the adjacent McDonough Middle School campus.

Hardin explained that all students and faculty members sheltered in place during the hard lockdown, which went into effect shortly after 10:30 a.m.

School and district officials went to the high school along with resource officers from the Henry County Police Department to investigate the shooting reports.

Police quickly identified the student, whose name was not released by authorities. Police took him into custody and charges are pending, Hardin said.

After investigators located the student, district officials downgraded to a “soft lockdown,” which allowed normal operations to resume inside the two schools, although no one could enter or leave the buildings.

Hardin said the soft lockdown was lifted around noon.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn1h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
8h ago
Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injured list with left hamstring injury
15h ago
The Jolt: Four more years? Some Georgia Dems not pushing another Biden term
9h ago
The Jolt: Four more years? Some Georgia Dems not pushing another Biden term
9h ago
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
8h ago
The Latest
‘I miss you mama’: Slain Gwinnett woman’s teen daughter writes note to her
26m ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 4 motorists, including child, injured in I-285 rollover crash
1h ago
Cops: Man arrested after admitting to fatally stabbing roommate in Clayton County
2h ago
Featured
A Texas developer’s more detailed plan for the proposed $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall into mixed-use was met with approval from the Alpharetta Planning Commission Thursday.

Credit: News Chopper 2 / WSB-TV

North Point Mall redevelopment plan gets preliminary approval
A guide to Atlanta’s NPU system
54m ago
5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top