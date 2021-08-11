State lawmakers barred from touring Arrendale prison

Dills then reached out to GDC Commissioner Timothy Ward. The commissioner, Dills told the group, was not going to make an exception.

Prearranged visits, said Allen, don’t allow for true oversight. “If it was safe, it was humane, you’d think they’d want to show it off,” the legislator said.

Caption The exterior of Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

According to the Southern Center for Human Rights, conditions inside Arrendale — located in Alto, a 90-minute drive from downtown Atlanta — are “horrific.”

“Women at Arrendale live in filthy cells with defective plumbing and electricity and receive limited access to cleaning and hygiene supplies,” the center said in a statement. “Chronic understaffing results in poor medical care, unchecked violence, and insufficient meal portions.

”Meals are largely inedible and the prison’s water supply is brown and contaminated, according to the Southern Center, which has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate current conditions in each of the state’s 34 prisons.

“Despite sending two letters clearly documenting human rights abuses occurring at Lee Arrendale State Prison, the Georgia Department of Corrections has failed to meaningfully respond, placing the lives of COVID-19 patients, postpartum mothers, and incarcerated women at grave risk,” said Jesse McGleughlin, a legal fellow with the Southern Center. “The severity of the crisis within all of Georgia’s prisons cannot be overstated. This is an emergency and requires immediate action.”

One Arrendale prisoner detailed her experiences in a letter provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by They Have No Voice, a prison reform group.

The woman, serving 20 years on an armed robbery charge, said she was placed in lockdown after filing repeated grievances regarding stolen personal items. The AJC is not naming her due to fears of retribution by prison staff.

Once in lockdown, the prisoner said she found herself growing increasingly ill. She said she received no medical attention until the prison doctor made rounds three days later.

“I told the doctor how the water had an atrocious smell, that I was not the only inmate with symptoms of diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting,” she wrote. “I had lost an excessive amount of weight, and that there were not many other complaints because the other inmates knew to only drink water from the ice when it melts. Except the inmates that barely visited lockdown especially for extended stays, like me and a few others.”

Susan Burns, who founded They Have No Voice, said other prisoners have shared similar complaints about Arrendale’s water supply.

“Likewise, other facilities also have water quality issues,” Burns said. “We have seen vids of brown water from Macon State Prison and Autry.”

In her letter, the Arrendale prisoner also noted minimal officer presence. The Southern Center alleges two-thirds of the prison’s staff positions remain unfilled. “Now Hiring” signs surround the rural facility.

Caption A Georgia Department of Corrections hiring flyer is displayed in the visitors lobby at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Staff shortages are not just an Arrendale problem. The GDC website lists 121 openings within Corrections for jobs including entry-level officers, deputy wardens and criminal investigators. Nearly 200 positions remain unfilled in the counseling, educational and food service fields, according to the agency.

As staffing has gone down, incidents of violence inside Georgia’s prisons have risen. In 2017, the GDC reported four homicides. Last year, there were 26.

Suicides are also way up. There were 29 last year, according to the GDC, nearly triple 2017′s total and among the highest rates in the nation.

The Southern Center has met with U.S. Department of Justice officials requesting federal intervention. In the meantime, there’s little that can be accomplished on the state level, said Rep. Josh McLaurin, a Sandy Springs Democrat who organized the Arrendale visit.

“The Legislature has an inherent subpoena power, but the majority has to exercise it,” McLaurin said, referring to the Republican Party.

