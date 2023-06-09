South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help

A South Fulton man stumbled over to a neighbor’s house for help after being shot early Thursday morning, according to officials.

It was shortly before 1:30 a.m. when the man showed up on his neighbor’s doorstep in the Stonewall Manor subdivision, a neighborhood in the Cliftondale community of South Fulton filled with large brick homes and landscaped yards lining well-manicured streets. The neighbor, who lived two houses down from the victim’s Rainer Drive home, called police.

When officers arrived, they found the 45-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, with gunshot wounds. He died shortly after, South Fulton police said.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and police have not said if they have identified any suspects.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact police by submitting anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.