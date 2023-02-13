South Fulton police find body in vehicle outside Wells Fargo

A person was found dead outside a Wells Fargo bank in South Fulton on Friday morning after being struck by apparent gunfire, authorities said.
South Fulton police responded around 9:40 a.m. to the bank on Old Bill Cook Road near College Park and found the person inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The victim was not publicly identified.
Caution tape surrounded the bank Friday, and investigators were seen looking at a blue Honda, according to Channel 2 Action News.
No suspects have been publicly identified and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.
Investigators are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment of a suspect. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.
