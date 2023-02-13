X
Dark Mode Toggle

South Fulton police find body in vehicle outside Wells Fargo

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A person was found dead outside a Wells Fargo bank in South Fulton on Friday morning after being struck by apparent gunfire, authorities said.

South Fulton police responded around 9:40 a.m. to the bank on Old Bill Cook Road near College Park and found the person inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The victim was not publicly identified.

Caution tape surrounded the bank Friday, and investigators were seen looking at a blue Honda, according to Channel 2 Action News.

No suspects have been publicly identified and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment of a suspect. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Bradley’s Buzz: It was defensive holding. Deal with it4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia lawmaker files metro chamber-backed sports betting bill
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Lieutenant governor brings back Georgia field reps
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Lieutenant governor brings back Georgia field reps
2h ago

Credit: AP

Five takeaways from Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVII
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

Cops: Canton man fell asleep in Thanksgiving crash that killed man, daughter
28m ago
UPDATE: 1 in custody, 1 at large after fatal shooting at Stonecrest sports bar
51m ago
2 charged with murder, including mother, after child beaten to death in DeKalb
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
4h ago
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top