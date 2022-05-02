Son charged in shooting death of father at Douglas County home

Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Fall Creek Trace about noon and found 58-year-old Earl Kyler dead, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. Within a few hours, his son was identified as a suspect, authorities said.

Javon Earl Kyler, a resident of Hephzibah, turned himself in late Saturday night after learning through family that he was wanted in the incident, the sheriff’s office said. He is charged with murder, aggravated stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.