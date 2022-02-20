Smyrna resident sentenced for multiyear tax fraud scheme

Lee and Terry obtained names and personal identifying information for individuals without their knowledge and consent. Many of the victims lived outside of Georgia, with some residing in shelters or prison at the time the tax returns were filed, according to Erskine, the U.S. attorney for the Atlanta-based Northern District of Georgia.

Lee and Terry provided the victims’ information to a now deceased co-conspirator, a local tax return preparer with her own tax preparation business who was responsible for filing the tax returns. The forms listed employers for whom the victims did not work for. They also claimed refunds based on false claims of federal income tax withholdings never paid to IRS.

A refund transfer service allowed the co-conspirator to print refund checks at her place of business and give them to Terry and Lee, who would then deposit them into bank accounts Lee opened and controlled. Lee paid the co-conspirators a portion of these proceeds.

Lee also used one of her existing companies to file fraudulent corporate tax returns that falsely claimed refunds based on bogus fuel tax credits. Lee’s company did not qualify for the credit, but the IRS subsequently paid one of the requested refunds.

Lee, Terry and Smith were also part of a scheme to submit fraudulent corporate income tax returns. They filed tax returns with the same tax preparer for other existing companies and for companies they created. These returns all falsely claimed refunds based on fuel tax credits to which the companies were not entitled. IRS paid some of the refunds by mailing Treasury checks to addresses provided by Lee, Terry and Smith.