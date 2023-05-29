Shooting between roommates leaves 1 dead in DeKalb

A shooting overnight in DeKalb County has left one person dead.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Monday on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County. Officers told Channel 2 that the incident stemmed from a disagreement between two roommates.

The station reported that a suspect is in custody and that police are still investigating. The identity of the victim has not been released.

