X

Shooting between roommates leaves 1 dead in DeKalb

Credit: admin

Credit: admin

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
Incident occurred in unincorporated DeKalb county

A shooting overnight in DeKalb County has left one person dead.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Monday on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County. Officers told Channel 2 that the incident stemmed from a disagreement between two roommates.

The station reported that a suspect is in custody and that police are still investigating. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Please return for updates.

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Police investigating antisemitic flyers left on Roswell driveways15h ago

Credit: Family photo

Slain teen’s mom ‘wants the world to know her daughter’s name’
45m ago

Credit: American battle monuments commission

Faith, patriotism send metro Atlantans to Normandy this Memorial Day
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests

Credit: John Cole Vodicka

Different kind of Memorial Day marks Black soldiers’ deaths in Georgia
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

Slain teen’s mom ‘wants the world to know her daughter’s name’
45m ago
‘Heartbroken’: Teen dead, another injured in shooting outside Atlanta high school
16h ago
Girl, 16, among 3 killed in metro Atlanta shootings on Memorial Day weekend
16h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Memorial Day service set for Georgia Medal of Honor recipient
Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top