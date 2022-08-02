ajc logo
Sheriff: Gordon County deputies shoot, kill man in undercover drug bust

Gordon County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man during an undercover drug bust Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. Another suspect is still on the run.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 17 minutes ago

North Georgia sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who they say pointed a semi-automatic rifle at them during an undercover drug deal Monday night, according to authorities.

Deputies in Gordon County had been investigating the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road, about six miles east of Calhoun, according to a news release from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. It was around 9:30 p.m. when they met with a pair of men who had advertised the sale of drugs on social media and offered a large amount of controlled substances.

The meeting was arranged at a vacant house, and when the undercover deputies arrived, the two men met them with the drugs, the news release states. The officers made the exchange and then identified themselves as deputies and attempted to arrest the two men. But one of the suspects, who had been openly carrying a firearm when he arrived, took out a shortened AK-47 type weapon and threatened the deputies, the agency said.

The deputies then opened fire on the suspect, killing him, according to the release. His name has not been released as officials work to notify his family.

The second suspect, who investigators were still trying to identify, ran away. Deputies conducted an “intensive” search of the area, including the use of K-9 units, but were unable to locate him, according to the release.

According to the sheriff’s office, jail records for the deceased suspect showed that he had been arrested multiple times within Gordon County, and at the time of his death, he was out of jail on a $20,000 bond for an aggravated assault charge.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which the sheriff’s office said is standard procedure. The GBI has been asked conduct a separate investigation.

If confirmed by the state agency, it would be the 73rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

