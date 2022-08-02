Sheriff: Gordon County deputies shoot, kill man in undercover drug bust

Deputies in Gordon County had been investigating the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road, about six miles east of Calhoun, according to a news release from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. It was around 9:30 p.m. when they met with a pair of men who had advertised the sale of drugs on social media and offered a large amount of controlled substances.

The meeting was arranged at a vacant house, and when the undercover deputies arrived, the two men met them with the drugs, the news release states. The officers made the exchange and then identified themselves as deputies and attempted to arrest the two men. But one of the suspects, who had been openly carrying a firearm when he arrived, took out a shortened AK-47 type weapon and threatened the deputies, the agency said.