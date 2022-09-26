ajc logo
X

Sheriff: DeKalb man charged with threatening to kill woman, pointing gun at her

Credit: Arek Socha/Pixabay

Credit: Arek Socha/Pixabay

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

A man was arrested Monday after he threatened to kill a woman in DeKalb County last week, the sheriff’s office said.

Paul Nelson Donald, 43, was taken into custody at his Stone Mountain home and charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

He is accused of pointing a weapon multiple times at a woman and saying he would kill her at a home along Stone Mill Way on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Donald also fired his gun several times as he drove away.

A motive was not released, and officials did not provide information about the relationship between the suspect and victim.

According to DeKalb jail records, Donald was most recently arrested in December 2019 and charged with first-degree cruelty to children and battery. That case remains open, court records show.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Second Georgia college designated as Hispanic Serving Institution59m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Update: Collins, Stansbury dismissed at Georgia Tech, Brent Key interim coach
25m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
11m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
7h ago

Geoff Collins out as Georgia Tech coach, Todd Stansbury likely out as AD
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
11m ago
Woman killed at Clayton County apartment complex ID’d by family as mother of 4
40m ago
Gwinnett parents face murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Evan Vucci

Braves to mark World Series championship on Monday at White House
1h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top