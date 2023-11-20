Sheriff: Clayton inmate accused of killing cellmate in ‘racially motivated’ attack

An inmate at the Clayton County jail is accused of beating his cellmate to death with his bare hands in a “racially motivated” attack, authorities said Monday.

Jaquez Jackson allegedly punched and kicked a man and slammed his head against a toilet Sunday because of “the color of his skin,” according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The cellmate’s identity was not released.

“Inmate Jaquez Jackson stated several times he does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” a news release said.