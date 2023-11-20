Sheriff: Clayton inmate accused of killing cellmate in ‘racially motivated’ attack

An inmate at the Clayton County jail is accused of beating his cellmate to death with his bare hands in a “racially motivated” attack, authorities said Monday.
Jaquez Jackson allegedly punched and kicked a man and slammed his head against a toilet Sunday because of “the color of his skin,” according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The cellmate’s identity was not released.
“Inmate Jaquez Jackson stated several times he does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” a news release said.
Jackson, who was in jail for violating his probation from an earlier assault, is now facing additional charges of murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and starting a penal riot.
In April 2022, he was sentenced to one year in jail and four years of probation following an incident in which he was charged with simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass, battery, terroristic threats and obstruction of an officer, the sheriff’s office said.
After his probation was revoked last month, he was sentenced to one year in prison and was “awaiting acceptance from Georgia Department of Corrections,” deputies said.
The killing remains under investigation. Both the county medical examiner and the GBI have been contacted, according to the sheriff’s office.
