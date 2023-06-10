Sheriff: Clayton County murder suspect captured while breaking into cars

A year-long search for a man accused of opening fire at his child’s mother’s home and killing a man came to an end Saturday morning, officials in Clayton County said.

Dontavious Carr is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, third-degree cruelty to children, battery family violence and four counts of second-degree criminal damage. The sheriff’s office said he was arrested after being spotted breaking into cars in Sandy Springs.

On May 3, 2022, College Park police responded to a person shot call at a residence along Godby Road. A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located at the scene and later died at a hospital, according to authorities. The victim’s name was not released.

Detectives were able to identify Carr as the suspect. Officials said he arrived at the residence while the mother of his child had company over. Carr found the guests gathered in her bedroom and immediately became enraged, the sheriff’s office added.

He then began to fire shots inside the home, according to law enforcement. Three of the four occupants escaped the gunfire by running into the nearby children’s bedroom and hiding in the closet.

“The victim was unable to escape and was struck three times in the hallway screaming for help,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that Carr left the residence prior to police arriving.

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Carr managed to evade police until Saturday. After he was spotted in Sandy Springs, he was able to flee, but officials said he was tracked to Atlanta, where he was again found breaking into cars. In Atlanta, he hopped into another vehicle and attempted to flee before Georgia State Patrol troopers disabled his vehicle.

Carr was eventually tased after reaching for his waist area while trying to run from troopers, according to law enforcement officials. A loaded handgun was found on his waistband after his arrest, officials said.

Since the 2022 homicide, Carr had been on the Clayton sheriff’s office “Most Wanted” list.