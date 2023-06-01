Sheriff: Clayton County jail worker used inmate’s credit card at Macy’s

A Clayton County jail employee is accused of stealing an inmate’s credit card and using it at Macy’s, according to Sheriff Levon Allen.

Iyana Niara Dixon, 33, of Riverdale, was arrested late Wednesday and charged with financial transaction fraud and theft by taking, jail records show. Dixon allegedly stole the inmate’s card and used it five times, including at the department store, Allen said.

“Dixon used her position within the sheriff’s office to steal from inmates,” Allen said in a news release.

Dixon was a contract employee at the jail until her arrest. No details were released about how she gained access to the inmate’s belongings.

She was being held without bond Thursday morning, jail records show.

The arrest was the third in recent weeks involving employees of the sheriff’s office, and a jail nurse was also arrested.

“Today makes the third arrest of an employee and the investigations are still ongoing,” Allen said. “There is nothing you can do to hide. I will find you even if you are hiding in my jail.”

Last week, a now-former jailer was accused of planning an attack on an inmate. Correctional Officer Sean William Hollinshead was arrested and charged with criminal negligence and violation of oath of office. Hollinshead, 34, of Lithonia, was fired, Allen previously said.

Allen said Hollinshead “knowingly, recklessly and without disregard for the safety of the inmate placed him in a high-risk housing unit, causing the inmate to receive life-threatening injuries, and did not render aid as the beating and stabbing was taking place.”

On Friday, a Clayton correctional officer and a jail nurse were arrested, the sheriff said. Officer Tabitha Clifton and nurse Jessica Castellanos are accused of giving inmates prohibited items, but the sheriff’s office did not say what contraband they brought into the jail.