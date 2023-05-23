BreakingNews
Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024
X

She claimed her boyfriend fell off her car. A jury convicted her of murder.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Ronika Lashawn Carswell told police her boyfriend fell off the hood of her car as she turned onto I-20 in April 2020. Carswell kept going, though she did call 911.

But she didn’t mention that she was speeding with Edward Jones clinging to the hood, or that she jerked her car and caused him to fall off. Witnesses, however, saw Carswell’s erratic driving and told authorities it led to Jones’ death, according to the Douglas County district attorney.

On Friday, a jury convicted Carswell, 48, of felony murder and aggravated battery, the DA said. Sentencing will be at a later date.

“This was a tragic situation and the senseless loss of a life,” DA Dalia Racine said in a statement. “There were many opportunities to de-escalate this event, and instead the defendant chose the option that took a life. We appreciate the hard work of law enforcement in this investigation. We applaud the jury for seeing this incident and not allowing this type of behavior to be accepted in our community.”

Investigators determined Carswell and Jones had been arguing at a QuikTrip gas station on Chapel Hill Road when Jones jumped on the hood to avoid being stranded. Carswell then sped onto the ramp to I-20 and abruptly turned right, causing Jones to fall, according to investigators.

Then, Carswell continued on I-20 East toward Atlanta. When she called 911 to report that Jones had fallen off her car, she was told to go back to the scene.

Carswell faces a maximum punishment of life in prison, the DA said.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 202450m ago

Credit: Fuqua Development

Tax break approved for new apartments, grocery store near Atlanta Beltline
55m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Korean auto parts maker to locate near future Hyundai EV plant
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout during Cobb armed robbery attempt
10m ago
Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024
50m ago
Duluth man gets life for killing wife, injuring relative in Gwinnett apartment
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
6h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top