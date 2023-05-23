She claimed her boyfriend fell off her car. A jury convicted her of murder.

But she didn’t mention that she was speeding with Edward Jones clinging to the hood, or that she jerked her car and caused him to fall off. Witnesses, however, saw Carswell’s erratic driving and told authorities it led to Jones’ death, according to the Douglas County district attorney.

On Friday, a jury convicted Carswell, 48, of felony murder and aggravated battery, the DA said. Sentencing will be at a later date.