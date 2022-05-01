Several injured in ‘pedal pub’ accident in downtown Atlanta

Police say a “pedal pub” was involved in an accident on 14th Street and West Peachtree, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The Atlanta Police Department said a pedal pub with multiple passengers was trying to turn, but they were going too fast and turned over, according to Channel 2.
Four people are in critical condition, 10 people were taken to the hospital, and one firefighter was injured. Sixteen people injured on the party bike ride, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.
Considered a “mobile bar,” the open-air pedal pub allows riders to sit on the sides while consuming their beverages.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Editors' Picks