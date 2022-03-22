‘Senseless’ Union City McDonald’s altercation ends with employee shot

Union City police say a former McDonald’s employee shot a current employee in a confrontation Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the Jonesboro Road McDonald’s just before 10 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg, police spokesman Officer Jerome Turner Jr. said. The man was stabilized and taken to a hospital.
The suspect is a former employee of the McDonald’s, Turner said. Investigators are still piecing together the details of what led up to the shooting.
“Senseless would be the best descriptor for this act,” Turner said.
No other details about the victim or suspect have been released, but police have said that there is no threat to the public at this time. We are working to learn more.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Union City police detectives at 770-964-1333.
