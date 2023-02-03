Sedan driver seriously injured in truck crash on I-285 in Sandy Springs

The driver of a small sedan was seriously injured in a Friday morning crash with a tractor-trailer on I-285 in Sandy Springs, authorities said.
The driver, who was unresponsive at the scene, was transported to Grady Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sandy Springs police said.
Officers responded to the accident just before 4 a.m., which occurred on the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter near Roswell Road. The wreck caused delays for drivers as all eastbound lanes were shut down.
A single lane would reopen about two hours later during the morning commute, and traffic delays remained heavy through the 8 a.m. hour.
Traffic units have since taken over the investigation, which is ongoing, police said. No further information has been released, including the nature of the driver’s injuries or if charges are expected.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author