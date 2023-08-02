Search underway for Rockdale County mother of 4 after SUV found burned

The search for a Rockdale County mother of four who has been missing for two weeks is ramping up after her SUV was found burned in southern Fulton County.

Imani Roberson, 29, was last seen July 16 after leaving her mother’s house following dinner, Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett told reporters during a news conference Wednesday. Roberson then drove home with her two youngest children — a 3-year-old and a 1-month-old — while the other two, 11 and 9 years old, stayed with their grandmother, Clarine Andujar-White.

Levett said Andujar-White called Roberson multiple times the following day but got no answer. The mother and daughter talk every day, he said, so it was out of character for her to not call and check on her children who stayed behind.

At that point, White drove to her daughter’s house, which was only a short distance away, and found no one home. That was when she filed a missing person report, Levett said.

“I know she would never leave her children or myself,” Andujar-White said. “Please help me reunite these babies with their mother.”

In the days that followed, investigators gathered enough information to conduct a search warrant on Roberson’s home, where she lives with her husband and children, Levett said. He did not provide details of what was found, but they were led to Atlanta and eventually to south Fulton, where they found her white Mazda SUV that had been burned.

Levett would not say specifically where the vehicle was found or talk about the extent of its damage.

No other details were released, but Levett said they have been in contact with multiple cadaver dog teams to begin searching a number of areas of interest.

“I have assured the family that we are going to find her daughter,” Levett said. “We’re going to find out why her daughter is missing. And so we’re urging the community to assist us with that.”

Roberson is described as about 5-foot-2 with a medium build. Her hair is styled in thick knotless braids that are reddish in color and run down her back, but she usually keeps it pinned up. She also wears glasses, and occasionally contact lenses, and has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

“I’d like all the parents out there to think about what it’d be like to be without your child since the 16th of July — not to know where they are, not to talk to them,” Roberson’s family friend, Kenneth Page, said at the news conference. “I would like to call on that feeling and emotion and ask the entire community for support.”