Search continues for missing 21-year-old last seen near Amicalola Falls State Park

Emergency services are still on the lookout for a man who went missing last week near Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawson County, authorities say.
Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen Friday near the 3600 block of Highway 52, according to the Dawson County News. Searches took place day and night through the weekend and continued through Monday.
Authorities say Kebe is approximately 5′9″ and 170 pounds. He has short, dark hair and braces.
“We ask the public to continue to keep an eye out in the Amicalola area for Sidiki walking along roads or trails,” police said.
Searches have involved personnel on foot, ATVs, K-9 tracking, drone and helicopter operations, phone pings and thermal imaging technology, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said.
“We have nothing new to report,” he said in an email to the AJC. “We continue to encourage non-public safety personnel to avoid the area at this time, as K9s continue to track. The less scent contamination of the area, the better.”
Anyone who has information Kebe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-344-3636.
