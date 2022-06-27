BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued in metro Atlanta counties
ajc logo
X

Search continues for missing 21-year-old last seen near Amicalola Falls State Park

Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen Friday near the 3600 block of Highway 52.

Combined ShapeCaption
Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen Friday near the 3600 block of Highway 52.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Emergency services are still on the lookout for a man who went missing last week near Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawson County, authorities say.

Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen Friday near the 3600 block of Highway 52, according to the Dawson County News. Searches took place day and night through the weekend and continued through Monday.

Authorities say Kebe is approximately 5′9″ and 170 pounds. He has short, dark hair and braces.

“We ask the public to continue to keep an eye out in the Amicalola area for Sidiki walking along roads or trails,” police said.

Searches have involved personnel on foot, ATVs, K-9 tracking, drone and helicopter operations, phone pings and thermal imaging technology, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said.

“We have nothing new to report,” he said in an email to the AJC. “We continue to encourage non-public safety personnel to avoid the area at this time, as K9s continue to track. The less scent contamination of the area, the better.”

Anyone who has information Kebe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-344-3636.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

Editors' Picks
Georgia anti-abortion law likely to remain on hold through at least mid-July4h ago
The Jolt: Georgia moves to activate six-week abortion ban, Democrats vow to reverse it
10h ago
UPDATE: Ludacris’ manager survives deadly shooting in Buckhead parking lot
2m ago
Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
12h ago
Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
12h ago
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say
20h ago
The Latest
UPDATE: Ludacris’ manager survives deadly shooting in Buckhead parking lot
2m ago
‘I never saw that side of her.’ Family grieves as mom arrested in children’s stabbing...
2h ago
Suspect arrested after mayo dispute at Atlanta Subway leaves worker dead
4h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top