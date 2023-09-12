BreakingNews
School crossing guard struck by hit-and-run driver in Decatur, cops say

Credit: City of Decatur Police Department

Credit: City of Decatur Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By
9 minutes ago
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of striking a beloved crossing guard as he helped a high school student get across a road in Decatur on Monday.

Just before 8:20 a.m., as students were making their way to class, Decatur police were called to the intersection of South Candler Street and East College Avenue about the crash. The tight-knit community is home to several schools, including Agnes Scott College, Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School.

According to authorities, the crossing guard, identified as 69-year-old Jeffery Smith, went into the busy intersection after he determined it was safe to walk the student across South Candler. At that point, the driver of a red sedan turned right onto the road from East College and failed to yield. The car struck the guard and the driver left the scene, police said.

The driver remains at large, while Smith was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police said Smith was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

“He is extremely dedicated to keeping our kids safe here within the City of Decatur,” the department wrote on social media. “Please keep Mr. Smith in your thoughts and prayers while he continues to grow in strength.”

This story was first reported by the news site Decaturish.

Yesterday, on September 11, 2023 around 8:20 am, one of our beloved crossing guards was struck by a vehicle at the...

Posted by City of Decatur Police Department, GA on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Decatur Police Department employs the city’s crossing guards, City Schools of Decatur spokesperson Courtney Burnett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“All of our crossing guards show an un-parallel commitment to the safe arrival and departure of students all around the city each day,” police added.

Police said investigators were actively working the case and following up on leads. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 404-373-6551.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

189K inactive voter registrations canceled in Georgia
