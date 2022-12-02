Savannah man arrested after teen shot while campaigning for Warnock

Officers were called around 5:35 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 500 block of Hartridge Street, where they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the leg, Savannah police said. The victim was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred,” police said in an online press release. “While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen.”