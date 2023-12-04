Sandy Springs homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say

A homeowner in Sandy Springs shot an intruder to death early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Sandy Springs police said “an unknown male unlawfully entered” a home on Spalding Drive just after 2:20 a.m. and “threatened to harm the homeowner.”

Another resident called 911, but before officers arrived, the homeowner shot and killed the intruder, police said. The homeowner and the intruder were not publicly identified.