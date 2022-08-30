Roswell man gets 17 years for making sex videos with 13-year-old girl in 2012

Hunt arranged to meet her father at a restaurant in July 2012 to drop the teen off. The father coordinated with police, who were at the drop-off location and took Hunt into custody.

He was originally charged with several child molestation offenses in Fulton County, but prosecutors said Hunt fled the state when he was released from jail on bond three weeks after his arrest.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office then secured an arrest warrant for Hunt on a federal charge of production of child pornography. He was arrested in Las Vegas under an alias in August 2019.

Hunt pleaded guilty to his state and federal charges during a hearing May 16. He will remain under federal supervision for the rest of his life after he’s released from prison, according to his sentence.

“Predators like Hunt have no place in civilized society. Their victims, in this case a 13-year-old girl, will likely never fully recover from the abuse they endured,” said Keri Farley, a special agent with FBI Atlanta, which investigated the case.