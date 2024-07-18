Roswell man charged with threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray

A Roswell man is facing federal charges of making interstate threats to FBI Director Christoper Wray and others, court records show.
John Woodbury, 34, allegedly posted a violent message on the far-right conspiracy theory bulletin board 4chan.org on June 7, 2023 that threatened Wray and others, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
Among other statements, Woodbury said: “Let’s show them what a (expletive) ‘Nazi’ ... looks like ... Hit them where it (expletive) hurts. Hit Chris at his home. Make his family fear stepping one foot outside their god (expletive) door.”
Woodbury was arrested and arraigned Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas after being indicted on July 9.
Before then-President Donald Trump picked him to be FBI Director, Wray was a federal prosecutor in Atlanta where he helped secure several high-profile convictions.
Over the course of his legal career, Wray helped coordinate anti-terrorism and counterespionage efforts after the 9/11 attacks and led the prosecution of several high-profile corporate fraud cases.
About the Author
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP