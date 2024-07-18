Roswell man charged with threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray

A Roswell man is facing federal charges of making interstate threats to FBI Director Christoper Wray and others, court records show.

John Woodbury, 34, allegedly posted a violent message on the far-right conspiracy theory bulletin board 4chan.org on June 7, 2023 that threatened Wray and others, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

Among other statements, Woodbury said: “Let’s show them what a (expletive) ‘Nazi’ ... looks like ... Hit them where it (expletive) hurts. Hit Chris at his home. Make his family fear stepping one foot outside their god (expletive) door.”