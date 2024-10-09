Rockdale official dies after speaking at chemical fire public hearing

The nature of Johnson’s medical emergency was not disclosed.

“Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy for your loss, and we send these thoughts in remembrance of your loved one,” Georgia House Democratic Caucus Leader James Beverly said in a statement. “Please know that our thoughts, prayers and actions are with you during this difficult time. May cherished memories of Kenny and the work he did bring you comfort.”

The BioLab facility caught fire Sept. 29, leading to an initial evacuation of Conyers and shelter-in-place orders for the rest of Rockdale County. A plume of smoke has continuously risen as the pool chemicals produced there reacted with water used to contain the blaze. Currently, those living within a 2-mile radius of the plant are advised to shelter-in-place nightly.

In her own statement, Rep. Davis said, “(Johnson’s) unwavering commitment to environmental justice and his testimony on the effects of the BioLab chemical fire on the community remain etched in our memories. His efforts to improve our quality of life have left a lasting impact on our community, and we must honor his legacy by ensuring that we follow through with the requests he so fervently championed.”

