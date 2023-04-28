Road rage at Chick-fil-A ends with 2 shot at nearby Walgreens, Applebee’s

A road-rage incident that started at Chick-fil-A in South Fulton ended with two people shot at nearby businesses Friday afternoon, police said.
Before the victims were linked to the same shooting, authorities said they were called to an Applebee’s along Cascade Road on a shots fired call and found a person injured. Another person was found shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens, which is separated from Applebee’s by Fairburn Road, according to police.
Both were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police believe the incident began at the Chick-fil-A at the intersection of Cascade and Fairburn roads when the two were leaving the restaurant. According to officials, one of the victims cut the other off and they began to argue.
They eventually pulled out guns and police said both were injured during the exchange.
The victims have not been publicly identified, but police said charges are pending.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author