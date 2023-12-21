Riverdale officer arrested on false imprisonment charge by Clayton police

A Riverdale officer is on administrative leave after being arrested by Clayton County police this week, authorities confirmed Thursday.
Sgt. Shannon Haynes, 50, was booked into the Clayton jail Monday. He faces charges of simple assault family violence and false imprisonment, according to online jail records.
His arrest warrant states that Haynes was speeding and driving recklessly Dec. 13 with his wife in the passenger seat. The behavior reached the point of his wife asking to be let out of the vehicle, but Haynes did not respond to her, the arresting officer noted.
At some point, Haynes slowed down because of a curve and his wife opened the door and got out, the warrant details.
It is not clear where the incident took place or if his wife sustained any injuries.
Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Haynes, who has been with the department since 2015 and is assigned to the patrol division, was placed on paid leave “immediately following the arrest.” Officers must be paid when placed on administrative leave because a lack of payment could be considered a premature disciplinary action, Spivey explained.
Haynes will remain on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation. He posted bond Wednesday, court records show.
No other details have been released.
