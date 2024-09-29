Residents evacuated after fire at Conyers chemical plant, officials say

UPDATE (9/29/24 at 9:54 am) : Shelter for evacuees at JP Carr gym - EMA Anyone between Sigman and I 20 need to... Posted by Rockdale County Government on Sunday, September 29, 2024

The fire started about 5 a.m. after a sprinkler head malfunctioned and mixed with a water-reactive chemical and wiring at the plant, Rockdale County fire Chief Marian McDaniel said during a press conference Sunday. She said they were working on removing the material away from the water source at the facility and that the fire was contained to the roof. There were employees inside the plant but no injuries have been reported at this time.

“Once we can get that chemical out of the building and allow it to burn off we’ll be in a much better shape,” McDaniel said.

Over her seven years with the fire department, McDaniel said it was the third such incident of “this magnitude,” in which a product mixed with water and started a chemical reaction at the plant. She said she thought the most recent incident happened in 2021. Residents have been asked to shelter in place, and no timetable has been provided as to when the area will be safe.

While it’s unclear what chemical was involved with the fire, officials said the Environmental Protection Agency will be sampling the plume to determine its contents. Before the severity of the chemical is determined, an evacuation site will be held at 90 Hardin St in Conyers.

As of Sunday morning, there was not a plan in place for residents unable to return to their homes tonight. County officials will let the public know on its social media channels when the EPA determines the threat level to the community.

“We have about 60 folks over at the scene working through this, so it’s going to be a long process,” McDaniel said.

According to its website, BioLab “is the swimming pool and spa water care division of KIK Consumer Product.” That company is based in Lawrenceville.

The site goes on to say that their brands are “industry leaders” that “pioneered computerized water testing and the 3-step system for pool and spa care.”

“We are actively responding to an occurrence at our facility in Conyers, Georgia,” a BioLab representative said in a statement. “Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation. As always, the safety of our community remains our top priority.”

The fire led to the cancellation of church services from Rockbridge to the Northside County line. Officials said local hospitals will be putting out a PSA about steps to take for those affected by the incident.

The road closures include:

Old Covington Highway at 2nd Avenue

Sigman Road at Rockbridge Road

Sigman Road at General Arts Road

Blacklawn Road at Veterans Drive

Plunkett Road at Lester Road

Rockdale Industrial Boulevard at Lester Road

Lester Road, east of Farmer Road

General Arts Road at Farmer Road

