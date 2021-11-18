Records reveal 53 Georgia prison inmates slain

Many of the deaths were listed in the state’s death certificate database and specified the cause of death. Other deaths were classified by the Georgia Department of Corrections or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as homicides but causes of death have not yet been reported.

The 53 homicides for 2020-2021 more than double the total for 2018-2019, when 21 homicides in Georgia prisons were documented by the Department of Corrections. Fourteen of the homicides occurred in 2019 and seven in 2018.