Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor deciding today whether to pursue charges

Rolfe was fired one day after the shooting, and former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields announced that afternoon she was stepping aside as chief and later left the department.

Combined Shape Caption The Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed was later destroyed during a protest. Combined Shape Caption The Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed was later destroyed during a protest.

Five days after Brooks’ high-profile shooting, former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced criminal charges against both officers. Rolfe was charged with 11 counts, including felony murder.

Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office. Rolfe was reinstated by the city’s Civil Service Board in May 2021 but remains on administrative leave.

The officers filed a federal lawsuit in June saying they were attacked by Brooks and had the right to use force to prevent him from “imminent use of unlawful force against them.”

More than two years later, the special prosecutor handling the case will announce whether to move forward with the charges against the officers. Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, is expected to announce his decision at a 1:30 p.m. news conference in Morrow.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be in attendance.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates on this developing story.