Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor deciding today whether to pursue charges

The special prosecutor overseeing the case of two Atlanta police officers charged in the killing of Rayshard Brooks will announce Tuesday whether he will pursue charges against the men.
The 27-year-old was shot and killed on June 12, 2020, after two officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, tried to arrest Brooks in the parking lot of a south Atlanta Wendy’s.
Brooks, who had been asleep at the wheel in a drive-thru line, punched Brosnan hard enough to cause a concussion and took his Taser when the officers tried to arrest him on a DUI charge. He was fatally shot by Rolfe after aiming the device while running through the parking lot, surveillance video showed.
Brooks’ killing came after weeks of intense demonstrations in Atlanta and across the country over George Floyd’s murder. The police shooting, captured on video, kicked off another wave of protests across the city that at times turned destructive.
Rolfe was fired one day after the shooting, and former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields announced that afternoon she was stepping aside as chief and later left the department.
Five days after Brooks’ high-profile shooting, former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced criminal charges against both officers. Rolfe was charged with 11 counts, including felony murder.
Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office. Rolfe was reinstated by the city’s Civil Service Board in May 2021 but remains on administrative leave.
The officers filed a federal lawsuit in June saying they were attacked by Brooks and had the right to use force to prevent him from “imminent use of unlawful force against them.”
More than two years later, the special prosecutor handling the case will announce whether to move forward with the charges against the officers. Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, is expected to announce his decision at a 1:30 p.m. news conference in Morrow.
